Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $95,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,450.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 778,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 728,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 505.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $79.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

