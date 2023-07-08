Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $186,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

