Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $92,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

