Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

