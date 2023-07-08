Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TROW opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

