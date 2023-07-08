Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 505.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

