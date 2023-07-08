Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 684,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.