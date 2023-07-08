Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

