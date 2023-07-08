Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPSE. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,802 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 431,005 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,842,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPSE stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $43.67.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

