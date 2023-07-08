Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 885 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD opened at $75.80 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.33, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

