Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

