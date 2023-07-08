Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $237.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.