Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $569,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

ILMN stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

