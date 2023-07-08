Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

