Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $224.97 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

