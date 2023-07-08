Timothy L. Chambers Sells 4,598 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $280.62 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $289.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

