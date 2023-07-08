Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $22.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,419,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,554,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,554,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,105,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,688,402 shares of company stock worth $56,814,125 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

