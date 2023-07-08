Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $99.00 at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,543 shares of company stock worth $11,628,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

