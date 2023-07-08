Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Telos were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Telos by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telos by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

