Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 261 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.
Insider Activity at Walt Disney
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
