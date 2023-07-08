Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Shares in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIHY opened at $42.85 on Friday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

