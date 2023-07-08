Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.50 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

