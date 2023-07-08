Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.95 and its 200 day moving average is $488.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.