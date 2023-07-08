Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $48,000 Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CCB opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $498.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

