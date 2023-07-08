Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

NOC opened at $452.26 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day moving average of $464.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

