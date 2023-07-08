Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $39,000 in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

CNRG stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $339.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

