Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

