Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,730 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $277.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.18.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

