Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after buying an additional 1,173,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after buying an additional 555,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,884,000 after buying an additional 535,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.