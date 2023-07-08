Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.