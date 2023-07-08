Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.