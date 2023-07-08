Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

HIG opened at $72.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

