TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $883.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $816.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $899.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

