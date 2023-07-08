Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $61.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

