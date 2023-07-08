Truist Financial Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $135.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $127.14 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,129,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

