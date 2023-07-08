Truist Financial Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 77.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 259,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.