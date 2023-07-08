Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE TFC opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

