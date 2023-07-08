Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.
Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE TFC opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
