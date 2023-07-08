Truist Financial Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

SWN opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after buying an additional 3,400,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

