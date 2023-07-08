Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 243.6% in the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.54.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

