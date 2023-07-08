Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $548.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.63 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.59 and a 200-day moving average of $497.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

