Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.82 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

