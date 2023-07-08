United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UMC opened at $7.76 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.