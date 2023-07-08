UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 317.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

UNH stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.95 and its 200-day moving average is $488.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

