UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

