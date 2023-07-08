Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,723,000 after buying an additional 249,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after buying an additional 310,893 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 3,696,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,268,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

UNIT opened at $4.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.33. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

