V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,101 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

