V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,609 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $145.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

