V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,147 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,147 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

