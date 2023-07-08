V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 793 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $331.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.92.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.