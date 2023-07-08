V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

