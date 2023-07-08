V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.